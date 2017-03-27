Danville: 'Cork dork' coming to Tri V...

Danville: 'Cork dork' coming to Tri Valley to demystify world of wine

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Until she embarked on an 18-month crash course to become a master sommelier, the only effect that drinking a bottle of wine had on Bianca Bosker was drunkenness. Today, armed with Master Sommelier Certification and a new book, "Cork Dork" , the New York City-based writer, former Huffington Post Executive Tech Editor and wine enthusiast comes to Danville's Rakestraw Books on April 4. Unraveling the mystery and magic of wine, she says, opened for her a panorama of taste sensation and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16) 7 hr Mad Dad 19
News Fired PUSD superintendent denies accusation of ... Mar 26 Wasted tax funding 2
Rubino firing Mar 25 FYI 2
Lafayette Spring Group Fitness Classes Mar 22 Living Lean 1
Sunvalley Mall Hook Up Mar 16 zanker100 1
David Macdonald Mar 14 WOW 1
22 f on snapchat add me Mar 11 Lyvie1414 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,956,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC