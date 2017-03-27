Danville: 'Cork dork' coming to Tri Valley to demystify world of wine

Until she embarked on an 18-month crash course to become a master sommelier, the only effect that drinking a bottle of wine had on Bianca Bosker was drunkenness. Today, armed with Master Sommelier Certification and a new book, "Cork Dork" , the New York City-based writer, former Huffington Post Executive Tech Editor and wine enthusiast comes to Danville's Rakestraw Books on April 4. Unraveling the mystery and magic of wine, she says, opened for her a panorama of taste sensation and more.

