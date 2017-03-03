Danville: 150-unit apartment complex approved by commissioners
Planning commissioners approved the 150-unit "373 Diablo Road Apartments" project Tuesday night, having resolved lingering issues regarding traffic, tree planting and determining whether existing residents could get priority for renting the new units. The project, also called "Riverwalk at Downtown Danville," proposed by Los Gatos-based Danville Office Partners, LLC, is set to be built on a 3.7-acre parcel in the 300 block of Diablo Road, just west of Interstate 680.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any experience with Honorable Elizabeth Hendric... (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|Mad Dad
|16
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Mar 1
|Wistrand1
|1
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Feb 28
|Hue
|1
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb '17
|Homophobic
|2
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
