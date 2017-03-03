Danville: 150-unit apartment complex ...

Danville: 150-unit apartment complex approved by commissioners

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Planning commissioners approved the 150-unit "373 Diablo Road Apartments" project Tuesday night, having resolved lingering issues regarding traffic, tree planting and determining whether existing residents could get priority for renting the new units. The project, also called "Riverwalk at Downtown Danville," proposed by Los Gatos-based Danville Office Partners, LLC, is set to be built on a 3.7-acre parcel in the 300 block of Diablo Road, just west of Interstate 680.

