Caging the wild beast, aka the reluctant cat

Remember Jewel, the cat that seems to know when she's going to the vet and runs from her owners when they try to pick her up? I asked you for suggestions on getting Jewel more comfortable with her carrier, and I received many excellent ones. DEAR JOAN: The owners should have a routine where they pick up and brush, cuddle, or feed treats to kitty at the same time every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.