Around San Ramon: Area educators named "Teachers of the Year"
Marissa Ware, a second-grade teacher at John Baldwin Elementary School in Danville, was recently named a 2017-2018 "Teacher of the Year" by the San Ramon Valley Unified School District's Board of Education. "Childhood should be a journey and not a race," Ware says.
