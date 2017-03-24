Around Alamo: College Is Real fundraiser coming up
For more than a decade, College Is Real has proved to be a successful pathway to college for many Richmond High School students who may not have otherwise seen their dream of attending college become a reality. Brad Blake, CIR's president and founder, is proud that the program is serving its highest number of students since it was created.
