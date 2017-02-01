Winter Institute 12 in Photos
Booksellers, authors, and publishers braved the winter cold in record numbers to head to Minneapolis for the 12th annual Winter Institute . Although bookseller attendance was previously capped at 500, this year's institute expanded to accommodate 654, roughly half of whom had never attended the winter gathering before.
