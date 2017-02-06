Tri Valley: Teen job fair set for Mar...

Tri Valley: Teen job fair set for March 4 in San Ramon

Tri-Valley teens in search of summer or more permament employment will want to check out the Teen Job and Career Fai taking place March 4 in San Ramon. Attendees will get to meet with local employers, pick up applications, and apply for jobs.

