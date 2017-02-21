Tri-Valley chorus group builds commun...

Tri-Valley chorus group builds community through song

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Contra Costa Times

Listening to the soaring voices and stunning harmonies of the Pacific Masterworks Chorus, one might be fooled into thinking each is a professional vocalist. In fact, the ensemble's members come from a range of professions and musical backgrounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 24 Wondering 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan '17 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov '16 Danvillian 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,529 • Total comments across all topics: 279,093,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC