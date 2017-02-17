Tri-Valley A&E: "Brilliance" exhibit ...

Tri-Valley A&E: "Brilliance" exhibit on display in Danville

Featuring the wearable silk art of San Francisco-based guest artist Natasha Foucault and the work of 41 members of the Alamo Danville Artists' Society, the exhibit includes paintings, sculptures, ceramics, jewelry, photographs and more. "I never know what is going to come in each time," says Debby Koonce, one of three curators who organized the show.

