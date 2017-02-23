three girls with a man playing a guitar

Thursday Read more: The Jewish News Weekly

Bay Area philanthropist John Goldman is among three people who will receive honorary degrees from Swarthmore College at the Pennsylvania school's commencement on May 21 . Goldman, who graduated from Swarthmore in 1971, is co-founder and president of the San Francisco-based John and Marcia Goldman Foundation.

Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.

