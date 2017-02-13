Roadwork Projects Feb. 13-15 in Danville
Excavation and slide repair eastbound on Diablo Road between Fairview Dr and Avenida Nueva. During the work the eastbound lane will be closed and signal crews will be on hand to control traffic flow.
