Parts of Diablo Road closed because of downed tree

A section of Diablo Road in Danville is closed Wednesday morning because of a fallen tree that took down power lines. Diablo Road is closed between Calle Arroyo and Avenida Nueva as PG&E crews are working to fix the problem.

