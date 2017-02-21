For Generation Z, 'Live Chilling' Rep...

For Generation Z, 'Live Chilling' Replaces Hanging Out in Person

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Wall Street Journal

Almost every day when they get home from school, Gracie, age 16, and Sarah, age 14, open the app Houseparty, where they can video chat with to up to seven of their friends at once. The sisters, who live in Danville, Calif., use it to socialize and collaborate on homework, for 15 minutes to an hour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16) Feb 16 lee520 17
Trump Gives Calif to Putin Feb 11 Transition Securi... 1
News East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police... Feb 3 Homophobic 2
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 24 Wondering 2
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Jan '17 JewfishCreekSouthFLA 4
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov '16 Danvillian 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,260 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,031

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC