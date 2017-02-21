For Generation Z, 'Live Chilling' Replaces Hanging Out in Person
Almost every day when they get home from school, Gracie, age 16, and Sarah, age 14, open the app Houseparty, where they can video chat with to up to seven of their friends at once. The sisters, who live in Danville, Calif., use it to socialize and collaborate on homework, for 15 minutes to an hour.
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 24
|Wondering
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan '17
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov '16
|Danvillian
|1
