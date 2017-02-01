Erik Krommenhoek Signs with USC on Football Signing Day 2017
The only committed tight end in USC's 2017 recruiting class is in. Three-star Erik Krommenhoek officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.
