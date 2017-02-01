Danville's new Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches set to open
The new Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches shop opening in Danville will offer farm-to-sandwich sandwiches, such as this chicken-pesto. Danville's lunch crowd will have a new sandwich spot next week, when Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches opens its second Bay Area location with farm-to-sandwich fare, plus seasonal soups, bowls and salads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 24
|Wondering
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan 16
|Classical liberel
|32
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Judge Judy
|Dec '16
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC