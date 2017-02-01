Danville's new Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches set to open

The new Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches shop opening in Danville will offer farm-to-sandwich sandwiches, such as this chicken-pesto. Danville's lunch crowd will have a new sandwich spot next week, when Homegrown Sustainable Sandwiches opens its second Bay Area location with farm-to-sandwich fare, plus seasonal soups, bowls and salads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.