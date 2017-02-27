Danville: Town Council and five commi...

Danville: Town Council and five commissions' special meeting today

The Danville Town Council will host a special meeting this afternoon, hosting five other local bodies for the town's annual Council-Commissions workshop. The meeting, which also will include Danville's Planning Commission, Design Review Board, Heritage Resource Commission, Arts Commission, Parks and Leisure Services Commission, will begin at 3 p.m. today at the town Meeting Hall, 201 Front St. Presentations about police services, downtown zoning and parking, the Parks, Recreation and Arts Strategic Plan and communications and outreach are all on the agenda.

