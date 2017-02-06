Danville teen, 16, carved swastika into community center hillside.
A 16-year-old Danville boy has been determined to be the culprit behind a large swastika that was carved into a community center hillside last week, a town spokesman said Monday. The city on Friday first received reports that the Nazi symbol was scratched into mulch by the community center on Fountain Springs Circle in the Danville Ranch neighborhood.
