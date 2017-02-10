Danville: Tao House to hold master cl...

Danville: Tao House to hold master classes for high schoolers

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Tao House's Eugene O'Neil Foundation will hold its 26th annual Student Days master classes for talented high schoolers March 11 and March 18. Classes will include digital and visual design, acting, photography and playwriting - all taught by professionals. Students can attend one of the free sessions.

