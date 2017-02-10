Danville: Tao House to hold master classes for high schoolers
Tao House's Eugene O'Neil Foundation will hold its 26th annual Student Days master classes for talented high schoolers March 11 and March 18. Classes will include digital and visual design, acting, photography and playwriting - all taught by professionals. Students can attend one of the free sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Thu
|lee520
|17
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Jan 24
|Wondering
|2
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Jan 20
|JewfishCreekSouthFLA
|4
|Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Classical liberel
|32
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC