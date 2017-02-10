Danville: New youth theater company has can-do attitude

Ask Contra Costa natives Shayna Ronen and Jarusha Ariel about their best childhood memories, and they don't hesitate; the two best friends met and grew up performing with the Belasco Theater Company in Walnut Creek, learning the challenges and joys of performing musical theater. Now, years later, the two have reunited to bring that experience to a new generation of East Bay youth.

