Benefetes: Kiwanis Club of San Ramon Valley cracks open crab
Dave Stegman, the longest-standing member of the Kiwanis Club of the San Ramon Valley, has some fun at the club's crab feed in Danville on Feb. 17. Crab Feed. Chef Doug Gin cooked up 475 pounds of crab for the Kiwani's Feb. 17 crab feed fundraiser in Danville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thinking of moving to Clayton
|Wed
|Wistrand1
|1
|Anybody want a bj tomorrow at the mall?
|Tue
|Hue
|1
|Woman 'Devastated' Her Dog Was Mistakenly Adopt... (Jan '16)
|Feb 16
|lee520
|17
|Trump Gives Calif to Putin
|Feb 11
|Transition Securi...
|1
|East Bay / Berkeley residents snarl over police...
|Feb 3
|Homophobic
|2
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov '16
|Danvillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC