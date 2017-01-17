Vacaville Unifieda s new school start times taking shape
Secondary schools, that is, high schools and middle schools, will start no earlier than 8:20 a.m., with elementary school start times beginning no earlier than 8 a.m., Mark Frazier, the district's chief academic officer, told the governing board last week. As he did in previous updates on this matter, he noted that research supports delaying start times for secondary students, since a vast majority of them are sleep-deprived, findings that align with the American Academy of Pediatrics.
