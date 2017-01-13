Tri-Valley mayors go to Washington
Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne goes to Washington D.C. on Sunday to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors' 85th Winter Meeting and also to meet the four other Tri-Valley mayors for their annual joint visit to federal legislators and agencies. This will be Thorne's fourth trip with the mayors' delegation to seek federal funds for projects beneficial to the five cities.
