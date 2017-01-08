Tri-Valley A&E: January's offerings won't leave you dry
It's not just because the celestial spigot has opened and rain has returned to weather parlance and the forecast, but artistically, in four entertaining events that in unique ways celebrate that which is moist. First up is the Tri-Valley Craft Beer Trail that "spreads cheer with beer" now through Jan. 31. The East Bay wine region shows dedication to supporting the special-needs community at Sunflower Hill with 20 participating beer stops at establishments in Pleasanton, Livermore, Dublin and Danville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|22
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov '16
|Danvillian
|1
|Lights out for cross on hill in Livermore (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|SpeakEasy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC