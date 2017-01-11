Storms causes rock slides, mudslides, flooding and topples trees in parks.
Mt. Diablo State Park is temporarily closed due to storm damage. This summit building photo was taken in July 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|2 hr
|Rainman
|1
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|22
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov '16
|Danvillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC