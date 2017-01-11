Storms causes rock slides, mudslides,...

Storms causes rock slides, mudslides, flooding and topples trees in parks.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Mt. Diablo State Park is temporarily closed due to storm damage. This summit building photo was taken in July 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... 2 hr Rainman 1
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12) Nov '16 Regolith Based Li... 22
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov '16 Danvillian 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC