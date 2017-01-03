Police Search For Woman Who Stole Credit Card in Danville
A suspect in a credit card theft at a store in Danville last week is captured on surveillance video. A woman brazenly stole a credit card from a Danville shopowner's elderly mother and proceeded to go on a shopping spree last week, according to Danville police, who released surveillance video of the theft.
