Pleasant Hill, Martinez Residents Arrested in Connection with Stolen Vehicle

Two people were arrested in Danville on Monday afternoon in connection with a stolen vehicle that was located utilizing the Automated License Plate Reader camera system, according to Danville police. Police said officers were alerted by the system at 1:10 p.m. of a stolen Nissan Sentra in a parking lot near Railroad Avenue.

