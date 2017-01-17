New school start times, safety course...

New school start times, safety course for high schoolers on Vacaville Unified agenda

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: The Reporter

Principal Ed Santopadre's twice-yearly report about Vacaville High, new school start times and necessary transportation changes, a new high school course about public service and safety, and a large Measure A contract are on the agenda when Vacaville Unified trustees meet tonight in Vacaville. The longtime leader at the West Monte Vista Avenue campus, Santopadre, in a slide presentation, will review and update the seven-member governing board on myriad aspects of the school, from the mission and Advance Placement test results to standardized test results and graduation/dropout rates to school climate and multimillion-dollar Measure A projects.

