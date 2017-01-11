Man Who Died After Crashing Into Vaca...

Man Who Died After Crashing Into Vacant Pleasant Hill Home Identified

A man who died in Pleasant Hill after his vehicle crashed into an unoccupied home this morning has been identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's office as 77-year-old Wallace Ryburn of Danville.

