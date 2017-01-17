Dunkin' Donuts opens Feb. 1 in South San Francisco
Aidan Thorner, of Danville, chowed down on a sprinkles-topped doughnut when the Walnut Creek Dunkin' Donuts opened last June. If you fly out of SFO or commute on the Highway 101 corridor, here's some sweet news for you: It's the Bay Area's fourth Dunkin' - the first opened last June in Walnut Creek, followed by a Half Moon Bay location and an American Canyon one.
