Driver dies after crashing into vacan...

Driver dies after crashing into vacant building off I-680

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SFGate

A 77-year-old Danville man died Tuesday after he rammed into two drivers on the freeway and collided into an empty home, officials said. A 77-year-old Danville man died Tuesday after he rammed into two drivers on the freeway and collided into an empty home, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12) Nov '16 Regolith Based Li... 22
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov '16 Danvillian 1
News Lights out for cross on hill in Livermore (Apr '10) Nov '16 SpeakEasy 42
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,730 • Total comments across all topics: 277,825,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC