DeSaulnier to skip Trump presidential inauguration

Read more: Pleasanton Weekly

Second-term Congressman Mark DeSaulnier , whose district includes Danville and Alamo, has announced that he will not attend the presidential inauguration of Republican Donald Trump next Friday in Washington, D.C. "Inaugurations are a time for our Presidents to ignite hope, demonstrate humility and espouse faithfulness to the principles enumerated in the Constitution. The President-elect has yet to demonstrate these traits, and it is with a heavy heart and deep personal conviction that I have decided not to attend the Inauguration," DeSaulnier said in a statement today.

