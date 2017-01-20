Danville: Seminar to shed light on jobs in new gig economy
According to the organizers of a panel on the emerging gig economy, they are quite possibly the future of work. To provide more information about the phenomenon, St. Isidore Catholic Church's Bay Area Jobs Ministry, a support group for job seekers, will hold the panel discussion "How the On-Demand Gig Economy is Redefining Business and Work" at the church's Cardelli Center in Danville on Jan. 23. Organizer Mike Hayes, a 25-year veteran of branding and direct-response advertising, defines a gig job as one where a worker is hired for "a single project or task, often through a digital marketplace, to work on demand."
