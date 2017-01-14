Danville, San Ramon consider options ...

Danville, San Ramon consider options for buying electricity

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Residents will have a chance to weigh in next week on a plan that could change how they get their electricity. Danville and San Ramon, along with Contra Costa County and other East Bay municipalities, are studying whether to join an existing electricity cooperative or perhaps form their own.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry Minor to remain in public office after pl... (Feb '11) Jan 16 Classical liberel 32
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Jan 11 Rainman 1
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12) Nov '16 Regolith Based Li... 22
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC