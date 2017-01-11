Danville: Community energy program to...

Danville: Community energy program topic of Jan. 26 workshop

Tri-Valley residents, businesses and community groups are invited to a Jan. 26 public workshop to examine a plan for Contra Costa County, San Ramon, Danville and 12 other cities to jointly buy energy through a Community Choice Energy program. The workshop is set to run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the San Ramon Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 115 E. Prospect Ave., Danville.

