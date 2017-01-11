Danville: Community energy program topic of Jan. 26 workshop
Tri-Valley residents, businesses and community groups are invited to a Jan. 26 public workshop to examine a plan for Contra Costa County, San Ramon, Danville and 12 other cities to jointly buy energy through a Community Choice Energy program. The workshop is set to run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the San Ramon Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 115 E. Prospect Ave., Danville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug...
|Wed
|Rainman
|1
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Jan 7
|Mr Wilson
|75
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|22
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov '16
|Danvillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC