Bay Area storm: Respite from rain, bu...

Bay Area storm: Respite from rain, but not from chaos

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Pacifica Tribune

Contra Costa County Public Works Department worker Jason Quinones works at the scene of a road collapse where Pinole Creek passes under Alhambra Valley Road near the intersection of Castro Ranch Road outside of Pinole, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The rain subsided Wednesday but the effects of an extraordinarily sodden start to 2017 continued to play out: Floods and road closures plagued various parts of the Bay Area and precipitation gauges in the Sierra Nevada produced astonishing numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Coroner: College trustee Nejedly died from drug... Wed Rainman 1
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Jan 7 Mr Wilson 75
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12) Nov '16 Regolith Based Li... 22
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov '16 Danvillian 1
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at January 13 at 11:45AM PST

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,569 • Total comments across all topics: 277,901,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC