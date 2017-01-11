Bay Area storm: Respite from rain, but not from chaos
Contra Costa County Public Works Department worker Jason Quinones works at the scene of a road collapse where Pinole Creek passes under Alhambra Valley Road near the intersection of Castro Ranch Road outside of Pinole, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. The rain subsided Wednesday but the effects of an extraordinarily sodden start to 2017 continued to play out: Floods and road closures plagued various parts of the Bay Area and precipitation gauges in the Sierra Nevada produced astonishing numbers.
