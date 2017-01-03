2 suspected in package theft found with meth, police say
When police stopped and searched a Toyota Tundra suspected to be involved in a string of package thefts in Danville, they found not only stolen gifts, but also methamphetamine, police said Thursday. A Vallejo man and woman, James Garrett , 51 and Jamie Douglas , 36, were arrested and later charged with identity theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, petty theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
