2 suspected in package theft found with meth, police say

When police stopped and searched a Toyota Tundra suspected to be involved in a string of package thefts in Danville, they found not only stolen gifts, but also methamphetamine, police said Thursday. A Vallejo man and woman, James Garrett , 51 and Jamie Douglas , 36, were arrested and later charged with identity theft, conspiracy, possession of stolen property, petty theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

