Walnut Creek teens earn Eagle Scout rank
Walnut Creek Boy Scouts from Troop 216, including Aaron A. Abed, Joseph C. Baldetti, Christian C.H. Luke Velasquez, and Ryan R.T. Whitman , recently earned their Eagle Scout rank. The Scouts, under the leadership of Scoutmasters Thomas Tish and Tim Tucker, were presented in Court of Honor ceremonies Dec. 18, at St. Isadore's Catholic Church in Danville.
