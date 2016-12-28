Two Pleasanton golf professionals win NorCal PGA awards
Eric Jones, PGA director of instruction at the Eric Jones Golf Academy in Pleasanton, received the 2016 Horton Smith Award during the Northern California PGA section awards. Two Pleasanton golf professionals were singled out with top recognition among their peers earlier this month, taking home honors during the Northern California PGA's annual section awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|1 hr
|madoff zionism
|2
|Judge Judy
|Tue
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Sun
|annonymous
|74
|Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12)
|Nov 28
|Regolith Based Li...
|22
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov 27
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov 27
|Danvillian
|1
|Lights out for cross on hill in Livermore (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|SpeakEasy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC