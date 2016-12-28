Two Pleasanton golf professionals win...

Two Pleasanton golf professionals win NorCal PGA awards

Eric Jones, PGA director of instruction at the Eric Jones Golf Academy in Pleasanton, received the 2016 Horton Smith Award during the Northern California PGA section awards. Two Pleasanton golf professionals were singled out with top recognition among their peers earlier this month, taking home honors during the Northern California PGA's annual section awards.

