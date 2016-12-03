Tri-Valley: Carson's Coats collecting for those in need
A simple idea, an enthusiastic group of community-minded friends and a couple of can-do teenagers continue to generate a lot of warmth for thousands of the East Bay's most vulnerable residents. The Carson's Coats project delivers 3,000 to 4,000 gently-used coats and other types of outerwear each holiday season to recipients who would otherwise have little protection from the elements.
