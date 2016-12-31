San Ramon to take its time celebratin...

San Ramon to take its time celebrating 150th anniversary

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: Inside Bay Area

The historical names are here, and in some cases they're prominent - Norris Canyon, Bishop Ranch and Crow Canyon, to name just a few. But history can also be found in unexpected places - along the Iron Horse Trail, at an old oak tree among other vegetation in a back yard, even on the countertop of a local masonry supply business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus... Dec 31 AIPAC treason 3
Judge Judy Dec 27 Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07) Dec 25 annonymous 74
Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12) Nov '16 Regolith Based Li... 22
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov '16 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov '16 Danvillian 1
News Lights out for cross on hill in Livermore (Apr '10) Nov '16 SpeakEasy 42
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Contra Costa County was issued at January 07 at 4:28AM PST

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,812 • Total comments across all topics: 277,685,878

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC