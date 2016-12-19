Most packages recovered after deadly ...

Most packages recovered after deadly mail truck crash

Monday Dec 19

A big rig crash in the middle of the night left one man dead and packages littered across I-680 in the East Bay. It happened near Danville, but KRON4's Spencer Blake reports in San Jose where that mess of packages finally ended up.

