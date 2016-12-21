Martinez: Morello Park school communi...

Martinez: Morello Park school community remembers teacher

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Contra Costa Times

On a recent Friday, students at Morello Park Elementary School invited Claire Reidenbach's grown children to play kickball, a game their beloved teacher a game their beloved teacher enjoyed. They sang her signature "Friday Song" on the loud speaker, shared stories, gave handcrafted gifts to each grandchild, and bestowed her two sons and daughter with brimming boxes of sympathy cards.

