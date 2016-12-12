Livermore centenarian shares secret to long life
Mary Becker, of Livermore, celebrates her 100th birthday where she enjoys some one on one time with one of her her great- granddaughters, Elyse Stephenson, 10 months, of Danville, at the Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. For years Becker lived in Danville and started working at the New York Fabrics in Danville when she was 68. Mary Becker, of Livermore, celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends as she waves to guests coming in at the Crow Canyon Country Club in Danville, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
