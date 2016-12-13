L.A. cracks down on white supremacist...

L.A. cracks down on white supremacist gang members in the San Fernando Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer announced civil actions to be taken against members of a white supremacist gang based in the San Fernando Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Danville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12) Nov 28 Regolith Based Li... 22
How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08) Nov 27 NYC-Danville 32
Danville/MVHS racism Nov 27 Danvillian 1
News Lights out for cross on hill in Livermore (Apr '10) Nov '16 SpeakEasy 42
News Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07) Nov '16 ok. 78
Cull Canyon Project Nov '16 greenstop 1
News Santa Rita Jail Inmate Dies in Custody (Sep '06) Nov '16 Hayward 398
See all Danville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Danville Forum Now

Danville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Danville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Danville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,577 • Total comments across all topics: 277,269,854

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC