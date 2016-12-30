Hay Danville: Riders pony on up to downtown deli
You used to see horses riding through the downtown and the riders getting off to hitch their mounts to posts outside local stores. But that was maybe four decades ago, so some residents did a double take recently when they saw two men ride up to deli on Hartz Avenue, dismount and order lunch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawsuit: Versace uses secret code for black cus...
|Dec 31
|AIPAC treason
|3
|Judge Judy
|Dec 27
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Hemet Doctor Accused Of Sexual Battery (Nov '07)
|Dec 25
|annonymous
|74
|Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12)
|Nov '16
|Regolith Based Li...
|22
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov '16
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov '16
|Danvillian
|1
|Lights out for cross on hill in Livermore (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|SpeakEasy
|42
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC