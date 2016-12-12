Golden Globes Bay Area snubs, accolades: a Sully,a a Finding Dorya out; Mahershala Ali in
When the 2017 Golden Globe nominations were announced for movies and TV shows Monday, season favorites like "La La Land," "Moonlight," and "The People v. O.J. Simpson" received a variety of highly expected nominations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Danville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are black people afraid of if crosswalks? (Jan '12)
|Nov 28
|Regolith Based Li...
|22
|How come no Section 8 in Danville? (Apr '08)
|Nov 27
|NYC-Danville
|32
|Danville/MVHS racism
|Nov 27
|Danvillian
|1
|Lights out for cross on hill in Livermore (Apr '10)
|Nov '16
|SpeakEasy
|42
|Justices strike down Contra Costa family court ... (Aug '07)
|Nov '16
|ok.
|78
|Cull Canyon Project
|Nov '16
|greenstop
|1
|Santa Rita Jail Inmate Dies in Custody (Sep '06)
|Nov '16
|Hayward
|398
Find what you want!
Search Danville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC