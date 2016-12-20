Fatal postal truck crash snarls freeway through Danville

A Sacramento man died after crashing a delivery truck on Interstate 680 in Danville early Monday morning, with the wreck wreaking havoc on the morning commute through the San Ramon Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol. Crews were still working to collect U.S. Postal Service packages that spilled onto the roadway and clean other debris more than seven hours after the crash occurred on southbound I-680 near the El Pintado Road exit, CHP officials said.

