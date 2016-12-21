Driver For USPS Killed on Danville Highway ID'd
A US Postal big rig flipped on its side in Danville causing major injuries to the driver and spilling boxes and boxes of packages all over the highway. Dec. 19, 2016 A driver who died early Monday morning after his box truck overturned in Danville while carrying packages that spilled onto the highway has been identified as 26-year-old Ravikesh Kumar of Sacramento, according to the Contra Costa County coroner's office.
