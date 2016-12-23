Antioch's Black Diamond Mines park no...

Antioch's Black Diamond Mines park now 50 acres larger

Friday Dec 23

An East Bay real estate developer gave up his dream and those who appreciate East County's open space are now richer for it. Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve recently expanded by 50 acres, land that until recently belonged to Suncrest Homes President Gordon Gravelle.

