MA: North Shore Commuter Rail Service Disruption Plans 'Not Perfect'
June 07--When the 28-day service shutdown goes into effect next month, the MBTA plans to make shuttle buses available to commuters who need to get into Boston and back. However, with the current plan, there will be some missed stops along the way.
